Raúl Castro announces his retirement as head of the Communist Party of Cuba

The Communist Party of Cuba has confirmed this Friday that Raúl Castro will cease to be your general secretary, after ten years at the forefront of training, within the framework of the celebration of the VII Congress held in Havana.

During the presentation of his report, Castro has highlighted the progress made in the last five years, but has also recognized the need to “print more dynamism” in solving the problems facing the island.

According to the party’s website, Castro has shown his “satisfaction” knowing that he is leaving the leadership of the country “to a group of prepared leaders, hardened by decades of experience” and “committed to the ethics of the Revolution.”

Castro deplores US hostility and offers “uncompromising” dialogue

In addition, Castro denounced this Friday increased hostility from the United States in recent years and insisted on the willingness of his country to promote a respectful dialogue “without concessions inherent to its sovereignty and independence.”

Castro, who during his last term as president (2013-2018) promoted the thawing process with the neighboring country, deplored during his speech at the opening of the VIII Congress of the PCC (only) the tightening of Washington sanctions, even during the coronavirus pandemic.

It is expected that at the end of this Congress, which will last four days and is the main conclave of Cuban communists, the 89-year-old Army General, definitively withdraw from politics and hand over the leadership of the training to the current president of the country, Miguel Díaz-Canel.

According to the first secretary of the PCC, quoted by the state agency Prensa Latina – the Congress is held behind closed doors and without access to the foreign press – the more than two hundred measures against Cuba imposed during the term of the previous US president, Donald Trump , manifest the “ruthless nature of imperialism”.

The Republican president suppressed the legal channels for sending remittances, tightened the requirements to travel to the island, vetoed cruises, banned flights to all Cuban airports except that of Havana and reincorporated the Caribbean island in the US list of countries sponsors of terrorism.

Castro argued that US policy harms Cuba’s economic relations with practically every nation on the planet, spoke of a “real hunt” and he criticized that Washington seeks to “sabotage the business system, break the management of the State and promote chaos, strangle the country and provoke a social outbreak.”

In Cuba, which is going through an acute economic crisis, the arrival of Democrat Joe Biden to the White House last January was expected to ease the bilateral tensions experienced with Trump and promote a new rapprochement.

By contrast, the White House spokeswoman, Jen Psaki, when asked today by the conclave of Cuban communists reiterated that changing the policy towards Havana it is not a priority for Biden’s foreign policy.