Raúl Buendía returns, seven years later

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

This afternoon, at 7:00 p.m. at the Municipal Pavilion of Alcalá La Real (Jaén), an evening with eight professional fights is held, among which is the return to the ring of the former super-middleweight champion of Spain, the Jaén Raul Buendia, 43, who after more than seven out of the ring, has decided to get in the ring. His rival will be the Russian settled in our country Elkhan bairamov.

They will also participate Abdessamad Nechchad, Jose Manuel Lopez Clavero and the debutante James carter, among others.

The evening is organized by KO Boxing.

Eight professional matches will be played:

* Welterweight-8 × 3

Abdessamad Nechchad (12-2-1, 1 KO) vs. Gustavo David Vittori (24-8-1, 12 KO) (Argentina)

* Average Weight-6 × 3

José Manuel López Clavero (14-15-1, 3 KO) vs. TBA

* Super welterweight-6 × 3

Óscar Díaz (6-0, 2 KO) vs. Alexander Zeledón (6-25-3, 0 KO) (Nicaragua)

* Super Medium Weight-4 × 3

Raúl Buendía (8-1-2, 1 KO) vs. Elkhan Bairamov (1-12, 1 KO) (Russia)

* Lightweight-4 × 3

Rafael Acosta (2-0, 1 KO) vs. Ivan Muñoz (0-4)

* Super Bantamweight-4 × 3

Francisco Rodríguez (0-2) vs. Alberto Marquez (4-1, 0 KO)

* Heavyweight-4 × 3

Freddy Ponguillo (1-1, 1 KO) (Ecuador) vs. TBA

* Superlight Weight-4 × 3

James Carter (debut) vs. Izan Durá (3-6, 0 KO)

The evening can be seen in Proximia.