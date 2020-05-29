The psychologist Maria Amelia Aguilardriver’s girlfriend Raúl Araiza, It was opened for the first time about how his relationship with his partner’s daughters is almost six months after the two began the romance.

In an interview with TVyNovelas magazine, the collaborator of the program Today ensured that coexistence with Camila and Roberta, fruit of the actor’s marriage to Fernanda Rodríguez, has flowed wonderfully and even revealed with which of them he shares a “Connection“

“They are adored, things have been amazing because it was their decision, not that he forces them“He said, making it clear that since they started spending time together everything has come naturally.

In addition, María Amelia confessed that she has a really special link with Camila, the oldest of the sisters, 23 years old. “I have a great connection with Camila and Roberta is a tipaza, she has many friends in common with my son the eldest because they are the same age,” he said.

As for her children, the lecturer, who has been divorced for 11 years, confessed that these He has not yet met the 55-year-old heartthrob due to the current contingency by coronavirus.

“They still haven’t been able to meet Raúl because of the pandemic, so they haven’t lived together, but they are very happy with the relationship“, he claimed.

Raúl Araiza’s daughter talks about her dad’s girlfriend: “She is a tipaza”

Aguilar’s statements come weeks after Camila Araiza He would reveal in a conversation to The Stars what he thought of his dad’s girlfriend.

“María Amelia is a tipazaThe truth is that I think he is very close to my dad and they are very happy together, ”he told the media. He also reported that despite having little time together, both already have a beautiful friendship relationship and with her he has been able to talk about many important issues.

“She has been a nice girl with me, I really think that everything has been from a lot of love and a lot of support for my dad and a lot of support for them. María Amelia and I have a very beautiful relationship, the truth is that I have a lot of confidence in him, I have told him a thousand things; He has supported me in many things, so it seems incredible to me that he is with my dad, really, ”he assured.

However, he stressed that at first it was not easy for the family to accept the relationship.

“The truth is that (the relationship) has been a whole issue with the family, but then we all adapt and at the end of the day, I who know her, I think she is a very good woman, I think he has a very nice family, “he stressed.

Similarly, she admitted feeling relieved when she found out that her father’s new partner, after her parents’ divorce, was María Amelia, who had even been friends with Raúl Araiza for several years.

“Blessed God is Maria Amelia because she treated me, I met her and I said wow! We can talk about both of many things, I get along very well with her, but anytime I would have come across one, which perhaps would not have been the best with my dad, not that I would have messed around, but I would have felt different ”, he concluded.

