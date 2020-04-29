One of the most beloved drivers on Mexican television is Raúl Araiza, who recently boasted how beautiful and talented her daughter Camila is, by recording her on video and posting it on her social networks.

View this post on Instagram When we were fairies and mermaids✨🦋💧🧜🏻‍♀️🧚🏻‍♀️ (This is my alter ego, I miss you pelita azula) A post shared by ☼ ☽ (@camilaaraiza) on Mar 31, 2020 at 7:28 pm PDT

In the clip, the beautiful girl can be seen wearing headphones, a bikini and a transparent black gown, while she finishes playing the ukulele. Raúl wrote the message: “I really don’t know where this character came from…. Now it came out that I played the ukulele hahahaha LA AMOOO ”.

View this post on Instagram I really don’t know where this character came from…. Now it came out that the ukulele plays🎸🎸 hahahaha LA AMOOO ❤️❤️ @camilaaraiza A post shared by Raúl Araiza (@negroaraiza) on Apr 26, 2020 at 10:12 pm PDT

But his daughter corrected him immediately, to later write what he was doing: “UKULEEELEEEEE …….! In full meditation !!!!! Now let meeeeee ”. The publication of Raúl Araiza obtained more than 169 thousand reproductions and many comments, among which those of Sebastián Rulli and Andrea Legarreta.

View this post on Instagram ☽Sat ~ chit ~ ananda☾. . They are not mistakes, it is teaching. Honor, thank and release. 〰️. . Do not feel sorry for who you are, how you are. Visualize the security and love in your body, it is your home.🔮🧜🏿‍♀️✨👁️ A post shared by ☼ ☽ (@camilaaraiza) on Apr 26, 2020 at 6:47 pm PDT

