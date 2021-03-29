Raúl Araiza, the new listed bachelor of the Hoy Program | Instagram

The irreverent journalist Alex Kaffie has revealed that the courtship of the beloved driver of the Today Program, Raúl Araiza and the psychologist María Amelia Aguilar has come to an end. Everything seems to indicate that El Negro has become the most sought-after bachelor of the morning star of Televisa.

According to Kaffie, it would be last week when Raúl Araiza Herrera and María Amelia terminated their romantic relationship. The entertainment journalist pointed out that it would allow the couple to reveal the reasons for their separation, although he knew perfectly well the reason for the end of the Televisa actor’s relationship.

In addition to revealing the news, Alex Kaffie pointed out that there could be a second part of this relationship since María Amelia Aguilar has assured her friends that The Black Araiza will return to beg to be by his side.

Many have been surprised by this news about the host of the Hoy Program since it seemed the couple was perfectly fine and the moments shared by Raúl Araiza and María Amelia were quite happy.

Recently, the couple made many laugh and shared their complicity by posting the images of Maria Amelia injecting Raúl. The recording began with the idea that El Negrito would show how to inject himself; however, in the end his followers realized that it was his pretty girlfriend who ended up doing “the dirty work.”

Although Norma Herrera’s son was very determined to inject himself, his partner indicated that he could not allow him to do so since he assures that things would not end well at all. Despite this, it should be noted that the psychologist had no experience with this practice either.

What was more than funny is that his partner from the Today Program, Paul Stanley, appeared in the comments to indicate that he does much better than María Amelia and there have already been two occasions in which he has injected Araiza.

Given the situation, María Amelia flatly denied that Stanley does better and assured that her partner had a good time because “he does not have a good hand.” However, days later, Paul and Raúl were seen again in this situation and Paco Stanley’s son applied a medicine to his beloved partner from Hoy.

For his part, Armando Araiza’s brother indicated that “although he does not have a good hand”, he thanks Paul Stanley from the bottom of his heart for helping him and that he is like a brother to him; Besides, that is why he “loves” him.