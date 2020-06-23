Raúl Araiza strengthens his courtship thanks to quarantine | Instagram

The host of the morning program Hoy, Raúl Araiza, apparently had something good after the quarantine, since he strengthened their relationship As a couple, maybe the confinement was not so bad for them.

The isolation due to the pandemic helped strengthen the relationship between the driver Raúl Araiza and the psychologist María Amelia Aguilar, with whom he will soon meet. six months of dating.

We were caught by a pandemic that we will never forget, that made us live together, she was the only person I saw and she saw me. Regardless of being locked up, it was just the two of us. «

Without a doubt being in a relationship implies having a good communication so there are no problems, and that is what they lived through in these months of confinement, living alone during that time.

We knew each other a long time ago, but now it was living together 24/7, revealing our fears, fantasies, heartbreak, loves. This time has helped a lot because now it was seeing us differently, there is no jealousy, control, being possessive. That is the joke of being on the same plane as the two, « said Araiza.

It is worth mentioning that they have traveled together to different parts of the country, in short, it is not the same to spend a few days living together to live several months on the same roof.

Likewise, Araiza pointed out that the respect has been fundamental to maintain an excellent relationship between his daughters Camila and Roberta, 23 and 21 years old, as well as with his ex-wife, Fernanda Rodríguez, with whom he had a 24-year marriage, in addition to continuing to be the actor’s manager.

With my daughters I was talking about how happy they wanted to see their father and mother. ‘Time for everything’. Do not be exhibiting what is not, do not upload what you should not upload (to networks) and think about who you can affect.

Thanks to the good communication that the driver has with his daughters, they were able perfectly understand their new relationship with María Amelia.

With my daughters I told them that if I had understood their affairs, why would they not understand my separation from their mother. Roberta took longer to accept Maria; Camila was direct, but she did chemistry very quickly, even she told him that if he finished with me they would continue their friendship, « he assured.

The also actor thanked the love demonstrations that you have received in your separation process and in the beginning of your new relationship.

