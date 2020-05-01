Raúl Araiza advises viewers how to have relationships without being discovered | INSTAGRAM

The emblematic Mexican driver Raúl Araiza has surprised the audience of the show “Hoy” with some of his best advice to be intimate with your partner in the confinement we are experiencing.

Obviously, one of the basic measures of prevention in the face of global contingency is precisely isolation, which is why many families are totally locked up and away from other people, a situation that in some cases complicates the intimacy of couples.

It was thinking of this situation that “El negro Araiza” shared some tips and advice on how to be intimate at home without being discovered by the little ones. This is a video that shows Raúl and his “partner” trying to explain the situation. Too funny a clip.

It was with the help of his brother, the actor Armando Araiza, the television host managed to get the best laughs and laughter from the thousands of viewers. At the same time that the video was shown, thousands of users mentioned that the brothers should work together more often.

In this way, Araiza offered some advice on what to tell children if it happens that they come to surprise them in some of the most common positions. It managed to be a fun time when her brother helped her recreate the funny scenes.

Said video clip, which was clearly produced from her home community and in her own bed, brought a lot of fun, such is the case that she has already collected 28,000,000 views and hundreds of comments on YouTube.

Among the comments that stood out the most are those that made reference to the fact that the Araiza brothers make an excellent work partner, as both are fun and with a very similar character. A combination of talent that has apparently been a success for the general public.

