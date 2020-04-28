TOKYO.

With many closed restaurants and much of the population at home during the state of emergency in Japan for fight the coronavirus, Some experts they say that rats could be expanding its search for food at deserted streets that people used to travel.

At Kabukicho district, in Tokyo, known for his night life, Many pubs and adult entertainment venues have closed And in the nights you could see rats in the empty streets.

A similar scene was broadcast on NHK public broadcaster Monday, showing dozens of rats on a deserted street, running between buildings and feeding on trash in an entertainment district in the southwestern city of Kitakyushu.

The restaurants are closed and the garbage they used to eat (the rats) is gone, so they are looking for food, “said Tsutomu Tanikawa, official of the Rat Extermination Association.

There are fewer people, and when rats are hungry, they become less cautious with humans, “he added. It is not the only problem in Japan, it is happening all over the world, “he said.

Japan does not have mandatory containment measures like other countries, but Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a state of emergency for seven prefectures, including Tokyo on April 7, giving governors the authority to order the closure of commercial activity and that the population stay home. Now the measure has been extended to the entire country.

Takao Koezuka, Kitakyushu City Public Health Representative, said so far there has been no increase in complaints about rats in the city.

We have to investigate further to understand the situation, “said Koezuka.

Rats can be carriers of disease. However, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said there is no evidence that animals play a significant role in the spread of the coronavirus.

Concerns about rat infestations in Japan garnered media attention before the Tsukiji business sector in Tokyo, the world’s oldest fish market and a major tourist attraction, closed in October 2018.

The cessation of market activity prompted predictions that hordes of rodents would flee, even to the luxurious Ginza shopping area. In response, merchants and authorities carried out a huge extermination operation.

jrr

Copyright law strictly forbids copying Excélsior materials in whole or in part without prior written permission and without including the link to the original text.

.