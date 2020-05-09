One of the main dangers of certain types of hepatitis is that they occur silently and their symptoms come late, when liver damage is virtually irreversible. So far, five types are known: A, B, C, D and E. The latter is the one that has raised a recent unknown in the world of medicine.

Rats are spreading hepatitis E to humans, but how the infection occurs is unknown.. According to a CNN report, an unusual first case occurred in 2018 in Hong Kong, and since then a dozen people have become ill with similar characteristics, but experts fear that hundreds of infected people will be undiagnosed and without symptoms.

The most recent case occurred just a week ago, on April 30, when a 61-year-old man had an abnormal liver function caused by hepatitis E.

The symptoms

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the virus is acquired by consuming contaminated drinking water or by consuming undercooked pork, venison, or wild boar.

When they show up, symptoms of the disease include jaundice, nausea, vomiting, fever, abdominal and joint pain, among others. While most sufferers recover, in some cases it can degenerate into chronic liver disease; in the case of pregnant women and transplant patients it can be fatal.

According to the publication, the first case detected in 2018 was a 56-year-old man with abnormal liver functions who tested negative in the first tests for hepatitis E, until, for the first time in history, they found rat hepatitis E in a human.

“Suddenly, we have a virus that can jump from street rats to humans,” the doctor told CNN. Siddharth Sridhar, one of the microbiologists who discovered this first case in Hong Kong.

Since then, researchers have not identified exactly how that first case of rat infection spread to humans. Particularly in the last case, that of April 30, the doctors are puzzled, since the patient had no contact with rats at home, had not traveled recently and no one else in his family has shown symptoms.. Although they suspect that the infection may originate from drinking contaminated water or handling contaminated objects, they have not been able to definitively demonstrate this.

The missing link

And while the cases registered in Hong Kong sound distant, The current unknown is whether the same is happening in other large cities in the world where there is a significant population of rats such as New York or Paris.. There may be hundreds of infected, asymptomatic and undiagnosed. Furthermore, the coronavirus pandemic that we are currently experiencing has shown that, in the interconnected world that we live, there are no distant cases in any corner of the planet.

Scientists in Hong Kong are now seeking to elucidate the chain of contagion.

“What we know is that rats in Hong Kong carry the virus, and we tested humans and found the virus. But how exactly the virus jumps between the two species, whether the rats contaminate our food or another animal is involved, we don’t know. That is the missing link, ”said Sridhar.

