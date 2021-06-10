Ratón Pérez and Zeus de Armas, in search of being the 11th light national champion of the 21st century

Tundra press release

Presented by JMA Premier Boxing and Tundra, the dean promoter of Spanish boxing, this Saturday, June 12, the Spanish Lightweight Championship will be held in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria in a new venue than previously planned, it will finally be at the “Centro Insular Sports ”with limited capacity and opening hours of doors at 5 pm island time.

Let us remember that the title is currently vacant and that both contenders, Carlos Pérez de Sevilla and Zeus de Armas de Las Palmas are the official candidates for it.

In order to Carlos perezWith a record of 16 wins (2 by KO), 6 losses and 1 no match, this will be his third chance at the title. The first time he tried it in Tenerife against King Daluz in 2016, losing the points in a very close fight, as reflected in the cards of the judges. His second attempt was in Malaga against the still unbeaten Samuel Molina in Malaga in August 2019, losing by injury in the seventh round when the officials’ cards indicated at that time a Draw.

In order to Zeus of Arms It will be his first attempt to become Champion of Spain. Unbeaten in 12 fights as a professional (3 by KO) is his first opportunity and he faces a rival of proven entity for this type of title. The two have declared that they see themselves as favorites and have completed well-scheduled and focused training camps.

Neither Carlos Pérez “Ratón” nor Zeus de Armas are characterized by being great knockers, so a priori a decision on points is expected, although in this boxing it is already known that certain predictions are not always reliable.

The winner will be the lightweight champion of Spain number eleven of the XXI century, after Francisco Nohales, Díaz Melero, Hoang Sang, Daniel Rasilla, Karim El Ouazghari, Emiliano Casal, Cristian Morales, King Daluz, Eloy Iglesias and Samuel Molina.

As a curious statistic, the winner of the fight will become the Spanish Champion number 72 for the promoter Tundra.

In the same evening, in addition to a female amateur fight, the British super welterweight will also step on the ring Arthif Daniel (18-3, 5 KO) to six rounds against the Nicaraguan Miguel Aguilar placeholder image (11-69-1, 5 KO), and the Canarian fighters in four rounds, in super lightweight, Cristian Pérez “Sicario” (4-0, 0 KO) against Adrian Lopez (0-4) and in light weight Kilian Gonzalez (1-0, 0 KO against the Nicaraguan Joel sanchez (4-19-1, 2 KO). The entire evening will be broadcast live for Spain by Proximia (proximiatv.com)