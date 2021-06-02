Rato will go to trial accused of tax crimes, money laundering and corruption

Rodrigo Rato, after registering his office in 2015 (Photo: PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU via AFP via Getty Images)

The investigating court number 31 of Madrid has agreed to open an oral trial against the former vice president of the Government Rodrigo Rato in the case that investigates the origin of his assets, for alleged crimes against the Public Treasury, money laundering and corruption between individuals.

In the car, known this Wednesday, Judge Antonio Serrano-Arnal nevertheless rules out adding an alleged continued falsehood and punishable insolvency, as requested by the Prosecutor’s Office in its indictment.

The magistrate, who also opens a trial to another 17 people, natural and legal, requires Rato to provide a guarantee of 65.1 million euros within a day to guarantee the possible civil liability derived from the process.

The request of the Prosecutor’s Office

It should be remembered that the Anticorruption Prosecutor’s Office had requested in its letter a total of 80 years in prison for what was number 2 of the Government of Mariano Rajoy. The Public Ministry claimed to have identified unjustified capital increases between 2005 and 2015 for a total amount of 15.6 million euros, in addition to returns from movable capital abroad not declared to the Treasury, as well as 7.4 million euros defrauded to the Tax Agency.

Rodrigo Rato received parole and left the Soto del Real prison last February. He was in prison for the four and a half year sentence in the case of Caja Madrid’s ‘black cards’. However, he spent less than half of that time behind bars. The National Court estimated the proposal of the Social Insertion Center because of his advanced age – he is 71 years old -, his behavior and the age of the acts for which he was convicted.

