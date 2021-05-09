Ratios of the 5 big technology companies, we are not in 2000. Forecasts Goldman SP 500 and other exchanges and markets

There is no doubt that the market is too euphoric and confident. And there is less doubt that some sectors of the market are completely out of control and in a big bubble, but not the whole of the market that is simply expensive.

If we go to the big technology companies, their ratios, although they are expensive, do not even remotely show the generalized situation that was reached in 2000.

Check out this chart from Goldman

As we can see, if Goldman’s profit estimates are met, which for now are not only met but are above, we would have that the estimated PER of 2022 for FAAMGs would be 26, which is very expensive, but not It is not a bubble by far. Simply expensive and more considering that the SP 500 would be 20 times, which again is expensive, but not bubble.

The projected FAAMG sales growth is exactly twice that of the SP 500.

With all this Goldman has these updated forecasts.

As we see 4300 for 2021, and 4600 for 2022, for this year therefore it does not give much margin.

And no less interesting, profitability forecasts for 10-year American bonds.

As we can see, he expects increases in profitability, but not dramatic either, 1.90% for 2021. It still seems to me that an arrival of the profitability of the 10-year American bond at 2% in some heat could be a short-term purchase opportunity of bonds.

Here is a table with the summary of your forecasts for all markets and exchanges. Watch out for the 12-month forecast for the euro at 1.28

