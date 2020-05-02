“100 Days to Fall in Love” and “Like you there are no 2”.

Comedies always bring out a smile and make one forget about the problems of everyday life. Despite the world experiencing a health crisis, the comic series have not had the support of the people.

Both Univision and Telemundo released two new light projects that provide a showcase for all the bad news of the day. Despite encouraging audience debuts, as the days have passed the ratings have dropped.

“Like you there are no 2”Released the Monday, April 27 with 2.1 million in total and 941 thousand in the demo, a large number for a schedule that had less than half that number.

For On Tuesday, April 28, the audience dropped considerably to 1.7 million in total and 709 thousand in the demo.. The fall was substantial indicating that the public had some rejection of the series starring Adrian Uribe.

The Wednesday 29 the comedy again marked 1.7 million in total and in the demo I had a slight enhancement with 770 thousand.

A pale light came on to Thursday April 30 when it rebounded a little bit averaging 1.8 million in total and 819 thousand in the demo.

The trend is similar on Telemundo, which premiered “100 Days to Fall in Love” on Tuesday April 28 getting 1 million in total and 484 thousand in the demo. It was not a disastrous debut but neither was it encouraging for an original start and production.

The Wednesday 29 continued marking 1 million in total and in the demo it went up a little bit marking 496 thousand.

Things were not positive for Telemundo Thursday April 30 since his total audience fell to 994 thousand and 476 thousand in the demo. Although it is not a terrible fall, it is not the trend you want to see in the opening week.

Both productions are of the highest quality and provoke a good mood to rest your mind a little. Both Univision and Telemundo have scheduled these series at an optimal time and it is hoped that the public will soon be able to find them to ease the tension of the day.

“100 Days to Fall in Love” airs Monday through Friday at 9 pm/8c on Telemundo.

“Como tú no hay 2” airs Monday through Friday at 10 pm/9c on Univision.

