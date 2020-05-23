One of Netflix’s most significant points is how accurate its recommendation system tends to be. This uses our viewing history to see what type of movies or series we like, suggesting below titles that may be to our liking. These suggestions also show us the “percentage of coincidence” with our tastes, an indicator that allows us to get an idea of ​​how a title approaches our tastes.

Another aspect that Netflix’s recommendation system uses is ratings, that is to say, which titles we have liked and which we have not, depending on whether we have given “Finger up or finger down” as a Roman emperor in the arena. So maintaining these ratings may be the difference between better or worse recommendations. Today we are going to show you how to manage them all in one place, without having to go one by one.

How to use the ratings section on Netflix

Among the various options that we have when entering the configuration, our account is to access our personal Netflix profile. In this we can modify the language or block the profile, but we also have a section called “Ratings”.

Entering it we will see all the evaluations we have made listed, ordered by the date we have made them.

This list is not static and not only allows us to see the ratings. If we wish We will be able to modify the assessment that we have given to each title. For this, we simply have to go to the title that we want to modify and click on the “hand up” or “hand down” icon. Although we can also eliminate the rating completely by hitting the “X” that we have next to the rating icons.

On the other hand, users who have been using Netflix since before March 2017 are going to stumble upon a peculiarity. Before then, Netflix ratings are made using a star rating that is no longer used. Thus we can delete that assessment, but not modify them.

Keep in mind that the rating system on Netflix is ​​a fundamental part for you to give us optimal recommendations, so if you have regretted a rating, or simply your tastes have changed, keeping your list updated can be very useful utility.

