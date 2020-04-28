The reduction in the slope of the interest curve was accentuated on Tuesday afternoon, 28, when medium and especially long-term rates widened the fall in line with the acceleration of the dollar’s losses below R $ 5.50. At the close of the regular session, some long contracts fell by close to 90 basis points. Short rates also yielded, with the contract for January 2021 returning to run below 3%. The downward trajectory started early with the April IPCA-15 below estimates, paving the space for the Selic cut at the May Copom. The scenario for betting on the curve pricing in relation to what was seen yesterday changed – the market put chips back in the possibility of a 0.75 percentage point drop. The return of prizes also came with some relief in the political news.

The Interbank Deposit (DI) contract rate for January 2021 closed at a minimum of 2.830%, compared to 3.197% yesterday in the adjustment, and that of the DI for January 2022 fell from 4.221% to 3.74%. The DI for January 2023 closed at a rate of 4.85%, from 5.703% yesterday, and the DI for January 2027 closed at a rate of 7.60%, of 8.463%.

On a day of greater hesitation in the international markets, domestic factors dictated the dynamics of the curve. Starting with the April IPCA-15 (-0.01%), on the estimate floor, the lowest rate for the month since the beginning of the Real Plan, and with opening prices considered favorable. In 12 months, inflation is 2.92%, well below the center of the target for this year, which is 4%. With the impacts of the downturn in activity due to Covid-19 increasingly present in prices, the market already has a frankly deflationary IPCA in the closed April index and more aggressive bets indicate a rate of only 1% this year, as in the case of Quantitas Asset .

In this context, Selic’s tougher cut bets at the May Copom have reappeared. According to Haitong chief economist Flávio Serrano, the curve pointed out – 56 basis points, a 25% chance of falling the base rate by 0.75 percentage points and a 75% chance of reducing 0.5 points. Yesterday, the curve showed a 70% chance of falling by 0.5 points and a 30% cut by 0.25 points.

Over the course of the day, especially in the afternoon, the slope of the curve gained momentum as the dollar started to oscillate below R $ 5.50. “Relief finally came today to the exchange rate, which was isolated from other assets and certainly helped interest rates to fall,” said Renan Sujii, chief strategist at Harrison Investimentos.

The professionals also cited as a positive factor the appointment of André Mendonça, who headed the Attorney General’s Office (AGU), to the place if Sérgio Moro in charge of Justice and Public Security. “It is a more technical name, which reduces political noise a little,” said Sujii, recalling that there was concern about the possibility of taking over the portfolio of the current chief minister of the General Secretariat of the Presidency, Jorge Oliveira, close to the Bolsonaro family. (Denise Abarca – denise.abarca@estadao.com)

.