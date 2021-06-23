Rate hike probably late 2022 amid strong growth and inflation: Fed’s Bostic

WASHINGTON, Jun 23 (.) – Atlanta Federal Reserve Chairman Raphael Bostic said the central bank would probably need to start raising interest rates towards the end of next year, with stronger inflation and the country “doing well. on the way to recover from the pandemic. “

Much of the data recently has been stronger than I expected, “Bostic said in comments to reporters.

“GDP is on a strong trajectory. Inflation is higher and has been well above our target,” with the economy growing at 7% and inflation at 3.4%, compared to the Fed’s 2% target. .

(Report by Howard Schneider, Edited in Spanish by Manuel Farías)