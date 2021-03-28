Ratcatcher II and Harley Quinn in two new spots from The Suicide Squad

We continue to add TV spots from the film “The Suicide Squad” / “The Suicide Squad” after the official trailer released this Friday. We have already had a spot with new scenes, but now we add two other advances lasting 1 minute and 30 seconds respectively. In essence they are advances similar to the trailer, but with a different plane.

The one-minute spot has a similar start to the trailer, and would look pretty much the same except for new plane of Ratcatcher II and another from Harley quinn corresponding to what looks like a scene prior to Starro’s big appearance. The thirty-second spot also leaves another image of Ratcatcher II, as well as one of Harley and Bloodsport or from Captain boomerang, who do we have at the beginning of the spot

#TheSuicideSquad’s Novo Spot with unreleased dinners. pic.twitter.com/UMI65m6fPL – DCVERSO (@ DCverso1) March 28, 2021