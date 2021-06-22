Raspadori, between Eurocup and university

06/22/2021 at 8:11 PM CEST

.

Giacomo Raspadori, forward of the Italian national team and of the Sassuolo, assured this Tuesday that he is living “a magic moment” and a “dream” for being part of the “azzurri” in the Eurocup and explained that, at 21, he combines football with university studies.

“I study almost every morning in my room, also in concentration. I’m studying Sports Science and now I’m preparing for the anatomy exam for September. So, when I train, I don’t just do the exercises, I understand the reasons why, “he said. Scraper at a press conference organized at the Coverciano technical center.

After scoring six goals in the A series with the Sassuolo, Scraper was added to the list of the 26 summoned of the coach Roberto Mancini for the European Championship and debuted last Sunday in Italy-Wales, finishing 1-0.

“In four months a lot happened to me. My strength has been to keep my balance. I was still the same boy I was before. The most important thing is balance and the management of emotions. I am sure it is a starting point, not an arrival point, “he said.” I felt part of the group immediately. Mancini treats us all the same. For me, my colleagues were idols until a few months ago. They all received me in the best way, “he added.

“Playing at Wembley would be a dream come true”

He also told an anecdote about what he thought on Sunday when Mancini allowed him to debut with Italy on the Eurocup. “My first thought was ‘is it serious?’ But I live all this with balance, I felt ready. It was even better, when you are aware of things, you enjoy them more, “he said.

The next game of Italy It will be on Saturday June 26 against Austria, in the round of 16, and Raspadori defined as “a dream” the possibility of playing in Wembley. “The simple act of stepping on the grass will be exciting, until a few months ago I would never imagine getting to play in these stadiums. It is a pride and I want to enjoy it to the fullest,” he said.