“Rasing Kanan ‘is a family drama”

Set in southern Jamaica, Queens, in 1991, Raising Kanan is a prequel to the original Power franchise. This family drama revolves around the coming of age of Kanan Stark, the 15-year-old son of Raq Thomas, a cocaine dealer with an emerging network of traffickers throughout New York City. Raising Kanan explores themes such as identity, violence and legacy, but also delves into the psychology of the family, discovering that those closest to us are the ones who betray us the most. The first season explores these betrayals, secrets, and lies and the ways in which they fester, metastasize, and eventually erupt.

What was it like to work with the covid restrictions again, was it an additional challenge?

It was a bit of a tweak, but you have to go with the bumps, just like anyone else when you get back to work, we just have to figure out the best way to do it. It does not make it more difficult to play the character. The recording set is for me a kind of safe space, it is difficult not to know what to expect and to know that we are at the mercy of the news and measures against covid-19, but when the cameras are turned on this is what we do, It´ s game on.

When we see you for the first time in the series the narrator describes you as a tough guy who runs through the streets, but also emphasizes that nothing is as simple as it seems, how would you describe your character?

I think Malcome is a guy whose comfort zone is literally the gray zone, because yes, he is a police officer but he has learned to manipulate, and he also has a hand in the streets, basically he seeks to obtain power in any way .

Would you say he’s backstabbing like Isaac in Shooter?

No no no. They’re totally different because, look, Isaac from Shooter I think he’s a nice guy who made some bad decisions and got caught. But Malcom is controlling the narrative of his life, he is choosing to do these things on purpose, for reasons that we will discover as the series progresses.

Is there a part of you in the character?

I think there is a part of me in every character. The funny thing is, I don’t know if that’s something I have to say or to my friends and the people who know me. Um, well everyone thinks I’m crazy, and that I’m a “freak.”

We know that all Rasing Kanan characters are hiding something, what can you tell me about this?

I think Howard is trying to hide his weakness. He discovers it together with the viewers, but keeps it a secret from the rest of the characters.

The film is set 30 minutes from your hometown, when you are on the set it brings you nostalgia, memories, what does it feel like to go back to that time?

It was an interesting experience filming at home, because it’s a completely different world than it was when I grew up, most of the places that we filmed, when I was a kid were super dangerous, I mean, it’s still the same when it comes to culture, and people, and we don’t really realize how dangerous it was, because when you’re growing up it’s normal. But coming back is always beautiful, and filming at home and capturing the essence of the place for the series is beautiful.

Speaking of challenges, what would you say was the biggest challenge of playing Detective Malcolm?

Yes, there were challenges, I mean I can’t tell my secrets right now, but Howard’s character is really dark. It has a character that exists in a really dark space and I always try to emerge in each character and as I get older I find different ways of doing that, the challenge was to stop this, that when the director says cut, and we go home I have to be me, not the detective, I love this character, and when people see the first season they will understand what I am talking about when I say that it is someone who is being discovered as the series progresses and his darkness changes in real time, and it was also a challenge, but I love it because I’m one of those people who loves a challenge.

In your opinion, what is the essence of the series?

Essentially Rasing Kanan is a family drama. It’s a story about a single mother raising her child and figuring out how to do it while doing it, under different circumstances than some people, but the core of the series is just that, a family. Every family has their secrets and that is part of the series journey to see how those secrets are revealed.

An interview with Maite González published in White Paper By.

