Rashford, in the Forbes ranking of the 30 most influential personalities under 30 years of age

04/12/2021

On at 20:40 CEST

Daniel Guillen

Manchester United striker, Marcus rashford, appears in the Forbes ranking that selects the 30 most influential European personalities under 30 years of age. Their good deeds during the first wave of Covid-19 in the United Kingdom they have earned him this mention, of which they are also part Lucy Bronze (Manchester City) and Pernille Harder (Chelsea).

The Englishman raised funds for distribute food to the most disadvantaged children during the first confinement in the UK. The British government deprived the most vulnerable children of daily food checks during increased mobility restrictions and the British mobilized against this decision and managed to contribute a sum close to 25 million pounds, the equivalent of 20 million euros.

The player also appeared recently, last February, in the list of the 100 most influential personalities in the world Dai of the Times. At 23, the Red Devil has become a player who crosses the line of sports.

Watch Rashford’s hat-trick against Leipzig | MEDIAPRO

Responsible for the good image of United

The player trained in the lower categories of Manchester United is one of the great architects of the great season at Old Trafford. With Solskjaer in command, the Red Devils march seconds in the Premier League and, despite the failure in the Champions League, they have foot and a half in the semifinals of the Europa League. The Englishman has played a total of 48 matches in which has scored a total of 20 goals and has distributed 12 assists.