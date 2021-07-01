Rashford ‘announces’ Sancho signing for Manchester United

06/30/2021

On at 20:43 CEST

Nth twist in the future of Jadon Sancho. The English winger has been wanted by Manchester United for several seasons, but the signing has not come to fruition due to the iron stance of Borussia Dortmund. The German team does not give in to its claims, close to 100 million euros, so the Red Devils will have to specify a series of exits to be able to undertake the operation.

While it is true that Sancho’s future is uncertain for now, Marcus Rashford has shed some light on rumors about the fate of his compatriot. The Red Devils forward shared a photo with Jadon Sancho on his Twitter account and received a peculiar response from one of his followers. “Announce Jadon Sancho“He commented, referring to his signing for Manchester United. The comment could have been an anecdote, but Rashford responded with a forceful”Yes“That kindled the spirits of United fans, who are yearning to see Sancho next season at Old Trafford.

“A little trick”

The message, however, did not last long on social media. Through your Twitter account, Rashford has not taken long to clarify that this message has not been issued by him, but by hackers who accessed his account. “A little ‘hack’ and I’m back. Good morning everyone,” wrote the ‘Three Lions’ forward by way of clarification.