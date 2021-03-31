Rashel Díaz took off his pants and left only his blazer and pantyhose



Rashel Díaz captivates his followers with a very sexy outfit.

Photo: Gustavo Caballero. / Getty Images

The Cuban Rashel Diaz She knows how to cause a furor without looking vulgar as she demonstrated with this publication that left those who continually follow and admire her speechless not only for her work in the media but for the human quality she has. Now that he moved away from television screens after his departure from Telemundo, has advocated on social networks where she continues to show off her beauty.

This time she was seen with a very sexy outfit, which included a blazer on the top, no pants at the bottom but some very provocative transparent pantyhose that left her sexy legs in view. As accessories stood out clear lenses that made her look like a very sensual intellectual.

Days after, Rashel Diaz He took advantage of his networks to share images of his beautiful vacations from the snow with his beautiful family. There is no doubt that the famous woman draws from each experience all the possible positive aspects, in addition to being very attached to God and most importantly, without ceasing to pamper his fans, or forget about his feminine side.

Keep reading:

What is Kylie Jenner’s greatest achievement in her career? She tells it herself