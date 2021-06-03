Rashel Díaz publishes photoshoot and they tell him that she is full of wrinkles and old

Former Telemundo host Rashel Díaz, posted a photo shoot on her Instagram account where she looked very well groomed and made up. But unlike all the times where he always has plenty of compliments, criticism from his followers was the order of the day. Among the harsh comments he received They called it old and even assured that it is full of wrinkles.

“Incredible that we are already in the middle of the year and we can make June a productive month to start, continue or finish the goals we set for ourselves at the beginning of 2021. We still have time my loves. Sometimes we have incredibly good days, others not so good, but the important thing is to be focused on working towards our goals. Always keeping in mind the first objective: To fulfill the small goals of the day. By that I mean the tasks we have scheduled. We must avoid accumulating them so as not to saturate ourselves with so much work ”, was the message with which Rashel accompanied the images and that was worth a few followers to point out that the Cuban woman has aged.

But if there is something that has shown who was for many years in front of the cameras of A New Day, currently Today, it is peace and serenity. She is very faithful to her religion and is convinced that God’s hand, the best is what happens. This is how he lets it be known whenever possible through his social networks.

Rashel Diaz has joined the list of celebrities who use social networks to create interesting content. Together with her husband Carlos, who had to undergo surgery recently Due to a health complication, she has a whole product venture through which she empowers women and also owns a virtual accessories store. Getting off television hasn’t stopped her drive and love of hard work.

Let’s remember that the dancer too started as a model in Don Francisco’s program, Sábado GiganteThis was her school and it gave her all the necessary foundations to later become and over time one of the most beloved Latinas.

Obviously, the messages of compliments and compliments were the ones that abounded despite the strong accusations he received. At first glance, you can see that Rashel is a very attractive woman, who takes exceptional care of her spirit and body. Not surprisingly, at 47 years old, she is the envy of even the youngest girls.

