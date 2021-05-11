Rashel Díaz is going through a hard time: the husband of the former Telemundo star undergoes emergency surgery



Rashel Diaz.

Photo: unnuevodia / unnuevodia

Rashel Diaz She used Instagram to share a news story that left her fans praying for her and the husband of the former host of Un Nuevo Día. “Do you remember Carlos’ fall in Vail?” the Cuban asked on her social network. “It was something super simple, however when we arrived in Miami, we were surprised that the pain continued, when we went to the specialist they told us: ‘You have to operate it as soon as possible’, it turned out to be a tear in two muscles. So today I dropped him off at the hospital early to undergo his surgery, ”Díaz explained. Who also remained not only aware of his status and results, but also praying that everything would go well.

“We have been praying a lot since we found out, and I know that the Lord is with you, my love @carlosgarciainvestor, I love you !! Everything will be fine in the name of God, ”concludes the message from the former Telemundo star.

But just as the news reached Instagram through Rashel, so did the information about the result of this intervention. “Thank you all!” Diaz said.

“Thank God everything went perfectly in the surgery, so we wanted to thank all of you for your nice comments, your prayers and being so attentive. Here we leave you an update where we tell you everything about the operation “, Rashel wrote along with a video in which, together with her husband, they thank the public for their affection and prayers. Carlos in a loud voice asserts that when he recovers he will appreciate all these displays of affection, that at the moment he cannot do it because only his left hand is operative and that is not his strong hand.

Apparently Carlos tore two triceps muscles and they have explained it together through this video.

The public has reacted to the good news that Rashel shared, wishing Carlos a speedy recovery: “Speedy recovery in the name of Jesus everything will be fine Amen blessings.” There is no doubt that many followers of the Cuban woman share their faith and this can be glimpsed in the kind of message she receives around the news of her husband’s return home after this operation: “Thanks to mr. Jesus Christ everything went well, blessings ”.

