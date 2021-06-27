Rashad Evans seeks rival to return to fight in MMA or boxing

Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, Rashad Evans, wants to fight and compete again, either in MMA or boxing in the near future. Evans retired from MMA in 2018 after a historic career that saw him capture the UFC light heavyweight title in 2008.

In a recent interview with ESPN, Evans said that after reflecting on the idea of ​​fighting again, he now vows to return and look for a fight as soon as this year.

«I’m going to compete again, one way or another“Said Evans. I’m committed to it. I’ve thought about it, inside and out, and I’m ready to fight. I really want it to happen this year. «

Evans admitted that he was primarily looking to box, citing money as one of the reasons.. It’s no secret that the craze for boxing fights between celebrities and retired athletes pays competitors a lot of money, apparently a lot more than a normal MMA fight.

However, Rashad has not ruled out the possibility of fighting in MMA again because, although he is a professional boxer, he is a competitor at heart.

«I’m mainly looking at boxingBut if something comes up that makes sense in terms of MMA, that’s what I train every day, ”Evans said. But it’s a different physical demand on my body, rather than just boxing … Money goes into this decision. I’d be lying if I said no. After all, I am a boxer. But at the same time, it is not all. I enjoy competing. «

In 2008, at UFC 92, Evans became the UFC champion by defeating Forrest Griffin by TKO after being one of the best fighters in his division for many years, beating legends like Michael Bisping and Chuck Liddell. Subsequently, he lost his title to Lyoto Machida.

Evans rose to the top of the division again, defeating the likes of Quinton Jackson, Tito Ortiz and Phil Davis to challenging Jon Jones for the title in 2012, but eventually lost the fight. Evans retired in 2018 after falling on a five-game losing streak in the UFC.

