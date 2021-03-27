Rarely recorded: video captured blue heron swallowing immense prey in New York’s Central Park

Great Blue Heron gobbling up a giant catfish, after spearing it several times and trying to figure out how to fit it in his mouth. Observers all very impressed 🙂 # birdcp pic.twitter.com/beoM8ZSyez – Alexander More (@natureofalex) March 25, 2021

A hungry great blue heron took center stage in New York’s Central Park this week, delighting onlookers by juggling to devour an entire fish in one bite.

A video captured something rarely seen: the bird feeding naturally, wearing only its long beak to catch a big catfish and then gobble it whole in a swampy section of the famous park.

“The observers are very impressed :)”, posted the account @natureofalex on Thursday along with the images.

One of the leggy creatures has been seen in the park’s pond near 60th Street for months, said David Barrett, a bird watcher who runs the page. Manhattan Bird Alert On twitter.

Herons, which can grow up to 4.5 feet tall with a 6.6-foot wingspan, visit Central Park year-round in small numbers and never chew on their catch.

“All species of herons eat fish this way. Initially, they could spear the fish with their beak. Then they shake it to break or relax the prickly parts so it goes down more easily, ”Barrett said.

It was not immediately clear where exactly the heron was filmed, but possibilities include the park’s lake and pool, the New York Post noted.