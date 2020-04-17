The record of a historic season in a rare and luxury product for the football fan and, more specifically, the Flamengo fan. This is the basic premise of “Vencemos Juntos”, a yearbook written by journalist Rodolfo Rodrigues, who reports the entire trajectory of the red-black club in 2019, which started in the Florida Cup and goes on to participate in the Club World Cup.

More than just a book, yearbooks are documents that record what happened in the universe of a club, a sport or a championship in one season. A very common product in European countries – it was seeing material from clubs like Arsenal and Chelsea that Rodrigues was inspired to do Flamengo for 2019 -, in national championships, such as the Italian one, and in American sports, including NBA teams and even by Formula Indy, this type of publication is still scarce in the Brazilian publishing market. But the fantastic year of the red-black club may be the initial step towards making it more present in national bookstores.

Rare product in the publishing market, yearbook ‘immortalizes’ Flamengo’s historic season

Photo: Disclosure / Rodolfo Rodrigues / Estadão

The idea for the book, even, came up even before Flamengo lifted the cups. It was in September, when the club was still building its campaigns in the Copa Libertadores and in the Brazilian Championship. The journalist even had conversations with other teams, such as Palmeiras, about the possibility of putting the product on paper. And he believes that the launching of more annuals is feasible, although over seasons that are not as historic as the last one of the red-black team.

“Of course, in a tragic year like that of Cruzeiro, there would be no space. But there is interest from fans about the history of the club”, ponders the author of nine football books. “There are books about achievements, but the yearbook is a little new product in the Brazilian publishing market,” he adds.

Emblematic on and off the pitch, Flamengo’s last season was marked by historic achievements, such as the achievements of Libertadores and Brasileirão – the team was also a state champion and won the Florida Cup – and its biggest tragedy, even in January, with the death of ten players from the base divisions in a fire at Ninho do Urubu, a subject addressed right at the beginning of the material.

Everything is there, although Rodrigues’ book focuses on what happened on the pitch: technical data for all 76 games, profiles of the athletes who made up the squad last year, with testimonials from several of them, striking photos and many statistics. In addition, there are records of the women’s football season and other Flamengo sports, such as basketball, rowing and artistic gymnastics. Informational material for consultation on what is recorded in the affective memory of flamenguistas. And that can be reviewed by future generations.

But in addition to the data collection, the book brings a special “gift” to every red-black person. The yearbook features a preface by Zico, the greatest player in the club’s history. Rodrigues points out that, in his text, the ace leaves aside the comparisons between the different Flamengo winning teams. “He wrote like a fan, about what it was like to cheer and see the team being champion,” he says.

The author himself, however, places 2019 as the second largest year in Flamengo’s history, behind only 1981, when the team won the Libertadores, the State and the Interclub World Cup, all in a period of 21 days. It was also the peak of the squad that dominated national football between 1980 and 1983, with the winning of three Brasileirão titles.

The 2019 team, with the base maintained for 2020, continues to build its trajectory, even though football is now paralyzed. But it has already left its mark on history, as highlighted by Rodrigues. Although he emphasizes that it is difficult to compare different periods, he recalls that the offensive style of play implemented by Jorge Jesus helped to consecrate the team and attract the eyes of fans from other clubs, in addition to yielding praise even in the rare defeats, as in the World Cup decision against Liverpool.

“Unlike São Paulo, three times Brazilian champion of Muricy and in some moments of Corinthians do Tite, this is an offensive team, with an appetite, that has always played forward, which makes it more remarkable”, evaluates the journalist. Or “it gave me pleasure to see Flamengo play”, as Zico summarized in his preface.

Depending on what Flamengo de Jesus, Gabigol and Bruno Henrique continue to do from now on, new stories and books may appear, with the potential to generate revenue, like other products that fans like to have at home. “More and more we see fans buying stadium cups, for example. This could be another collector’s item, to have in the living room,” concludes Rodrigues.

We Win Together: Flamengo’s football in 2019, by Rodolfo Rodrigues, is 176 pages long and is a book by Ediouro Publications. It is on sale on the website of the official Flamengo store and several bookstores with the suggested price of R $ 79.90.

.