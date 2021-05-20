rare infection affects many covid-19 sufferers

What we can learn from the health crisis in India 14:03

New Delhi (CNN) – Several states in India are facing a shortage of a drug used to treat “black fungus,” a rare and life-threatening infection increasingly detected in COVID-19 patients, the country’s health authorities have warned.

The infection, known to doctors as mucormycosis, had been seen in India before the pandemic, but cases are increasing rapidly in coronavirus patients and those who have recently recovered. It is caused by mold found in humid environments and can attack the respiratory tract, particularly those with compromised immune systems.

At least 90 people have died from the black fungus in the western state of Maharashtra, which includes the bustling financial center of Mumbai and has been hit hard by the pandemic, state health minister Rajesh Tope said on Wednesday. Currently, at least 800 people are hospitalized with the infection.

About 2,000 cases have been recorded so far, according to local health officials.

“We are now receiving 100 cases a day on average,” Dr. Tatyarao Lahane, a senior state health official, told CNN on Wednesday.

The state of Rajasthan, which has also reported cases of black fungus, has declared it an epidemic and a “notifiable disease”. Two other states, Haryana and Telangana, have also declared it a notifiable disease, reportable to the central government of India.

115 cases were found in Haryana and at least 150 in Telangana, according to state officials.

Cases of black fungus have also been found in New Delhi, according to Padma Srivastava, head of the department of neurology at the Indian Institute of Medical Sciences in the capital.

“Every emergency day there are an average of 20 or more (reported cases),” Srivastava told local media on Wednesday, adding that a separate ward for black fungus patients had been created at the hospital.

Supplies of the antifungal drug amphotericin B are now arriving in Maharashtra, but initially there was an initial shortage as the number of cases had not been anticipated, said Lahane, the state official.

The state ordered 100,000 vials of amphotericin B last week, according to Tope. “There are very few districts where there are no patients (with black fungus),” said Tope, as people from several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Maydhya Pradesh, Delhi and Telangana, called for the supply of the drug.

In Gujarat, a western state north of Maharashtra, the High Court issued an order on Monday warning of “the rapid increase in cases of infection with a carnivorous black fungus called ‘mucormycosis'”.

“The shortage of injections administered for the aforementioned disease and the cost of its treatment are also issues that deserve to be considered seriously and immediately by the State,” says the order.

Following the announcement, the Gujarat state government said it had issued purchase orders for 100,000 vials of liposomal amphotericin B injections used to treat the infection.

India’s Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers said in a statement on Tuesday that there was a sudden spike in demand for the drug, which is manufactured in the country. And he added that “the government is committed to making all possible and necessary efforts to make it available to patients in need … it is expected that the shortage will be resolved as soon as possible.”

Doctors and medical experts say that mucormycosis appears to be infecting some COVID-19 patients whose immune systems have been weakened by the virus or who have underlying conditions, such as diabetes. Some have also said that the infections may be related to humidifiers used to supply oxygen to COVID-19 patients.

The infection is caused by a fungus called mucor, which is found on wet surfaces, said VK Paul, head of India’s covid-19 task force, on May 14.

«If someone has a disease or takes drugs that suppress the immune system or is exposed to wet surfaces, they can get the disease … (for covid-19) we are using drugs that suppress our immune system … when covid-19 patients receive oxygen it has a humidifier with a collection of water that can increase the tendency of the fungus, “added Paul.