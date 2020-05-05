Washington.— To top it off, what humanity is dealing with with the Covid is now reporting the sighting of giant Asian hornets in the United States.

These insects were seen in Washignton, they have giant eyes and their stinger is extremely poisonous.

Chain CNN reported that several beekeepers have said of heaps of dead debris, the hornets rip out their heads and kill them.

These insects are more than 5 centimeters long, their sting is lethal to humans if it occurs several times, they are even capable of piercing beekeepers’ suits.

“They are like a monstrous cartoon with this huge orange-yellow face,” said Susan Cobey, a researcher at Washington State University (WSU).

It is still unknown how they got from Asia to the United States, but it is believed that it could have been in a transcontinental cargo.

The first hornet was seen in December, but they have now reappeared after the queen hibernation ended and are believed to be forming nests and new colonies.

“They attack honey bee hives, kill adult bees, and devour bee larvae and pupae, while aggressively defending the occupied colony,” said Seth Truscott of the WSU College of Agricultural Sciences.

Hornets are highly destructive to honeycombs in late summer and fall, so authorities are asking to report more sightings of these strange insects.

