NEW YORK – New York City has identified more than a dozen children, in city hospitals, who have a rare disease related to COVID-19, and at least one expert believes there will surely be more cases.

The multi-system inflammatory syndrome was seen in 15 children hospitalized from April 17 to May 1 in the Big Apple, according to New York City Department of Health Deputy Commissioner for Disease Control Demetre Daskalakis. Although the full spectrum of the disease is not yet known, Daskalakis said, characteristics similar to Kawasaki disease and toxic shock, as well as several days of fever and inflammation, have been observed in patients between 2 and 15 years old.

Four of the 15 children tested positive for COVID-19 and six tested positive for coronavirus antibodies, meaning that they had previously had the disease.

“This is happening across Europe,” Dr. Jane Newburger, director of the Kawasaki program at Boston Children’s Hospital, told our sister network NBC News. “It is definitely happening in several cities on the east coast and in some parts of the Midwest.”

Newburger reported that the disease may come as a “reaction to COVID-19,” meaning the body apparently overcompensates and continues to fight a disease that no longer attacks the body, possibly even weeks after contracting a virus like COVID-19.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted Tuesday afternoon about cases found in the city. “There have been no deaths yet, but we are very concerned about the cases being seen. We are learning every day about how COVID-19 affects the body. This is a fierce disease.”

The mayor also noted that the city will require healthcare providers to report any cases of people under the age of 21 receiving treatments related to these symptoms.

If your child is experiencing a persistent fever, rash, abdominal pain or vomiting, call your doctor right away. @ NycHealthy has instructed all New York City health care providers to report any patients under 21 years old with these symptoms IMMEDIATELY. – Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 5, 2020

What are the symptoms of multisystemic inflammatory syndrome? The New York Department of Health reported that all 15 children had a fever, and more than half had a rash, abdominal pain, vomiting, or diarrhea. Although it has been considered a direct symptom of COVID-19, less than half of the pediatric patients in the city showed difficulty in breathing.

Fortunately, no deaths have been reported among the cases

from New York City.

Any child showing symptoms related to Kawasaki disease or toxic shock syndrome should be seen by a doctor as soon as possible, as the Health Department stated that early recognition of the disease, referral by a pediatrician to a specialist, and even admission to critical care units if necessary. Starting treatment quickly can help prevent terminal organ damage and other long-term problems, Daskalakis said of the city’s medical alert.

Dr. Newburger suggests that any parent who finds their child with a high fever and who “appears to be unwell” should call their pediatrician and seek medical attention.

Mount Sinai Hospital previously confirmed reports to our sister network NBC New York about the unusual and new coronavirus-related illness in several pediatric patients, compared to just two registered on April 28. The hospital’s chief pediatric critical care officer issued a warning to parents looking for certain symptoms.

In a statement, the director of Critical Care

Pediatrics at Mount Sinai Kravis Children’s Hospital, Dr. George Ofori said:

“Some of the cases we are currently dealing with entered

our attention with symptoms such as abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea and fever

low. Other minors first presented a skin rash, conjunctivitis and /

or chapped lips. “

Dr. Ofori said that some patients have developed heart problems and low blood pressure that caused a concussion. He explained that some had been diagnosed with COVID-19 two to three weeks before these symptoms developed.

“I don’t know yet at this point if the underlying condition is COVID-19 or a body response to COVID-19. While it is too early to say definitively what is causing this, we believe it is important to alert the public to what we are doing. watching, “he said.

A different source told our sister network NBC

New York that some of these children had no underlying health conditions

previous.

The Mount Sinai statement was released two days

after Dr. Ofori of Cohen Children’s Hospital on Long Island said in

an interview that a dozen critically ill pediatric patients have seen in

the past few weeks with similar inflammatory symptoms.

“We now have at least 12 patients in our hospital who have similar symptoms and who we believe have some connection to an infection [COVID-19]said Dr. James Schneider, Director of Pediatric Critical Care at Cohen Children’s Hospital in Nassau County. “It is something we are beginning to see across the country.”

One of the cases

Cohen is one of the local hospitals where pediatricians have

commented on his concern about recent hospitalizations of children

previously healthy who have become seriously ill and have the same symptoms

that resemble toxic shock syndrome and Kawasaki disease, a

autoimmune disease that can be triggered by a viral infection and which

If not treated quickly, it can cause damage to the arteries and heart.

One of the cases presented at Cohen Children’s Hospital is that of Jayden Hardowar, 8, who appeared to have been healthy prior to cardiac arrest.

In late April, Jayden started having a fever and diarrhea.

His parents took him to his pediatrician, and soon after he seemed to be responding

well to the Tylenol medicine. Navita said her temperature dropped after a few

days, and never showed shortness of breath. Her father pointed out that strength and energy

Jayden’s really hadn’t come back, but they weren’t too

concerned as they believed it could be due to diarrhea.

The mother said she noticed something was wrong when she approached

to her son’s bed and that the child’s head and hands were twisted in

an unorthodox backward position.

“I quickly looked at my son’s face and lips and they were all blue. So right away I knew something was wrong with Jayden here,” said Navita. She started shouting his name, but he was not responding. Struggling to find the pulse, Roup and Jayden’s older brother, 15-year-old Tyrone, started performing CPR when Navita called 911. He said the ambulance arrived in two minutes and soon took Jayden to Jamaica Hospital before he was called. They will transfer to Cohen Children’s Hospital in Nassau County.

The boy, who was generally a healthy person, took

just five days go from playing and singing, to needing a machine to help him

to breathe for several days, unable to speak to his parents who tried

communicate with him from his hospital bed. Her parents said she has a

inflammation and who suffered from cardiac arrest and heart failure.

The father is still not sure how his son could

have contracted the virus. “None of us have been sick, six

of us live in the home: two adults, four children. We have all been

very strong and we practice our social distancing with a lot of home,

we thought we were safe. “

Fortunately, Jayden began to feel what

well enough to remove the respirator on the weekend, three days

after they took him to the hospital. While it was still difficult for him to speak,

his parents said their son was more responsive on Sunday when they spoke to

him, and hope to have him home soon.

“It simply shows that COVID-19 does not forgive

to any age group and can cause very serious illnesses, even in

children, “said Dr. Schneider.

Scott Gotlieb, former FDA chief and emergency room doctor for

New York City said the new cases seem to refute the notion

earlier that the coronavirus “was not really affecting

children”.

“We certainly know that there are children who have been hospitalized,

who have become seriously ill, but now it seems that there are some phenomena

unusual that are affecting children. Not in large quantities, these

there still seem to be little medical reports, but there are some syndromes

unusual that children are developing, perhaps as a result of

coronavirus, “Gottlieb told CNBC.

