April 2020 has been marked by very unstable weather conditions over the Northeast region of Brazil. Many charged clouds formed over the interior and the coast of the entire Region. In addition to storms with heavy rain, these clouds also allowed the observation of a rare atmospheric electrical phenomenon: the gigantic jet.

What is the gigantic jet?

O gigantic jet (GJs, in abbreviated form), or the giant jet, is a beam of light that comes out of the top of convective clouds, of the cumulonimbus type. The appearance is lightning from top to bottom, coming out of the top of the clouds.

The gigantic jet, or giant jet, it is a electrical phenomenon of the upper atmosphere, a rare type of Transient Light Event (TLE). It starts out as a blue jet from above a storm cloud (at approximately 20 km altitude) then becomes reddish. The giant jet reaches the upper limit of the mesosphere (around 95 km altitude) and its duration is a few milliseconds.

Gigantic jet on 4/17/2020 in the interior of RN

O gigantic jet observed and recorded in the Northeast of Brazil on the night of April 17, 2020, shortly after 9 pm, occurred from clouds that passed in the region between the municipalities of Caicó and São João do Sabugi, in Rio Grande do Norte. However, who registered the phenomenon was in João Pessoa, capital of Paraíba, about 250 km from where the phenomenon occurred.

The video shows the gigantic jet phenomenon that occurred on the night of 4/17/2020 in the interior of Rio Grande Norte. The author of the capture was Marcelo Zurita, who is a member of BRAMON (see information at the end of the article).

Stay tuned to the left side of the video. The flash is very fast, but then you’ll see it in slow motion.

How to shoot this type of phenomenon?

To register this type of phenomenon, some specific equipment is needed. Images like the ones in the video above cannot be taken with a cell phone camera or with ordinary cameras, from a camcorder. It is necessary to know techniques and training to do this type of filming.

To capture the image of the giant jet on the night of 4/17/2020 in the south of Rio Grande do Norte, Marcelo Zurita used a Samsung SCB 6003 Full HD camera, with a lens: generic (8 mm). The capture card was of the Easycap + DVR type.

The image captured by the GOES 16 satellite on 4/18/2020, at 12:10 am (4/17/2020 at 9:10 pm, Brasília time) shows the nucleus of charged cumulonimbus clouds, on the border between Rio Grande do Norte and Paraíba, that spawned the gigantic jet.

Cumulonimbus clouds on the border of RN with PB, on the night of 4/17/2020,

that generated the giant jet

Hunters of special phenomena

Climatempo (CT) contacted Diego Rhamon (DR), a member of BRAMON (read about this at the end of the article) and asked some questions to learn more about the gigantic jet, this curious and rare electrical phenomenon in the atmosphere.

CT: Has GJ ever been observed in Brazil before? When and where?

DR: Giant jets (gigantic jets, or GJs) have already been observed in Brazil, yes, in the states of São Paulo, Mato Grosso and Paraíba. In São Paulo they were seen in 2017 and 2018. In Mato Grosso, in 2018, 2019 and 2020. In Paraíba, in 2017 (the first in Brazil, in Campina Grande, registered by me), and in 2020, this one (4/18) / 2020) in question, and another today (4/23/2020), inclusive !. Today’s registration data is still being collected.

CT: Are there any special weather conditions that facilitate the occurrence of the phenomenon? Is the height of the top of the cloud important?

DR: We are still researching what conditions could be linked to them (GJs). But from what we’ve seen, it looks like the height of the top is important. They occur with

CT: Do you need a special camera to do this type of filming?

DR: Yes, it is not just any camera that records, and it is not just pointing that it will already capture, since it is a very rare event.

We at BRAMON have previously researched and tested with different types of cameras and different lenses.

Almost all the cameras we have are ordinary surveillance cameras, relatively cheap, but the right models. The lenses are more specific, but also not so expensive, and we usually buy from outside Brazil. And since these cameras are analog, you still need a capture card, which is also inexpensive, to convert the signal to digital.

But that alone is not enough !. You have to have a program that does the detection and analysis of the catches, and you need to do “training” for that. We also recommend a computer that is dedicated only for that purpose, but it is not mandatory. Nothing out of this world, but it’s also not that simple.

In fact, anyone who has the will, a little money and a commitment to science and research can set up their station and contribute to our observations.

In this other video prepared by Diego Rhamon, you will learn more about giant jets and learn about other phenomena called Transient Luminous Events (TLE).

What is BRAMON?

BRAMON is the acronym for Brazilian Meteor Observation Network, or Brazilian Meteor Monitoring Network. Anyone, physical or legal, can participate in BRAMON to learn and do scientific experiments related to astronomical observation.

The following text was taken from the BRAMON website (http://www.bramonmeteor.org/)

About BRAMON

The Brazilian Meteor Monitoring Network (BRAMON) is an open and collaborative organization, maintained by volunteers and collaborators and nonprofits, whose mission is to develop and operate a meteor monitoring network, with the objective of producing and providing scientific data to the community through the analysis of their catches, which are carried out by monitoring stations maintained by their members.

Participating in BRAMON is a great opportunity to contribute in a simple and enjoyable way to astronomy, collecting data or even conducting research that can result in expanding our knowledge about the history of the formation of our Solar System.

How to get in touch?

For an interested person to contact BRAMON, just access the website (http://www.bramonmeteor.org/). There is everything a potential operator or employee needs, such as information about BRAMON, ways of contact, how to set up a station, etc.

Dissemination of knowledge

The network’s main goal is the production and dissemination of knowledge in its area of ​​activity, always seeking and encouraging work in partnership with amateur and professional entities.

Whenever possible, BRAMON establishes partnerships for the exchange of experiences and data with researchers and entities that wish to participate in any scientific research aimed at the study of events that can be captured by the network’s stations.

This knowledge, in turn, should whenever possible be in the public domain

See too:

Forecast Brazil – Instability persists over Salvador