Raquel Becker eliminated What do the followers think?

Telemundo Claudia Ramos

It is logical that as the weeks go by in the fifth season of Exatlon United States, the Sundays of struggle for permanence become increasingly difficult and emotional. Although with total security, we dare to say that until today, the toughest elimination was last March 21, where Contestant Raquel Becker was defeated, one of the strongest women on her team, who fought with claws and teeth to the end.

The fight for the permanence of March 21

The fight to continue in the competition took place in one of the most complex circuits of Exatlon United States, the “Circuit of Force”, where the men of Team Famosos and the women of Team Contendientes were in danger, which was defeated in a contest. of infarction where until the end, it was played in total equality of conditions.

As the Contestants who were not favored by the score in the last fight for permanence, it was the blue women who were in danger and had to go to elimination. This is where everything becomes more complex, with Ana Parra injured, Denisse Novoa as team leader upon arrival, after an injury, Claudia Ramos would have the lowest score, and according to the decision of “La Pantera” Novoa, it was Raquel Becker and Claudia Ramos who faced each other in a final fight to remain in the competition.

Raquel Becker leaves and the controversy ignites

With the departure of Raquel Becker from Team Contendientes, and therefore from the competition, she is undoubtedly one of the strongest contestants in the fifth season of Exatlon United States.

In her second time at Exatlon, Becker not only rejected the opportunity to participate in a world competition in the discipline of Parkour, which she has been practicing for many years, but she returned with more confidence and absolutely determined to succeed, which was evidenced in each of his passes.

But with the departure of Raquel Becker, the impossible was achieved. Followers of both teams, Famous and Contending, joined in a single call, ensuring that it was an unfair situation where everything was organized to eliminate Raquel, and thus leave the way free for Denisse Novoa, who although she is one of the best athletes women, remained out of circulation for a long time, while Raquel never stopped participating and scoring points.

Exatlon United States supporters speak

The reactions of the fans have not been long in coming, even imploring the return of Raquel, for an exit that unanimously has been classified as unfair. A follower in our Facebook group commented: “I’m Red but I think it was unfair that she left after she left everything in those arenas while the Panther“ supposedly ”recovered. She and Ana jumped on the team to do their best. And the very happy and rested Panther is still there “

Others claim that even Ana Parra would have “faked” her injury, so as not to go to elimination: “What they did to Raquel was very ugly because she was not the one who had to go to elimination, it was Claudia and Ana parra, what a coincidence that already today Monday poor Raquel returns after she took the team out when the others were supposedly injured. “

Either way, we assume that this game will lower the spirits of the blue team, who lost one of their best warriors.

