Raps like Rihanna, Galilea Montijo in biker shorts and sweatshirt

The presenter, Galilea Montijo, surprised everyone by showing off a new style completely different from the ones he has worn until today when he reappeared in a photograph dressed in a biker short and sweatshirt, an outfit that he raised a level by wearing red platforms with zebra print to Rihanna?

If someone always manages to surprise his followers, it is Galilea Montijo, who on this occasion would leave everyone speechless by transforming himself with a new style, it must be said that not only his wardrobe changed completely since the “tapathy“I would also apply it to her hair.

With braids from the birth of her hair that extended all over her head, the “Today’s host” headed a recent snapshot on her Instagram account in which she even surpassed the look with which Rihanna herself has sometimes hoarded the reflectors.

A red sweatshirt full of prints covered the upper part of “Gali” who would leave something in sight to the liking of her fans, to whom she showed her toned legs in a short spandex shorts, which has monopolized fashion trends.

The perfect look achieved by the “cheerleader” became an inspiration for one of the outfits that arrived from the winter season, and which adapts to various situations.

With 66,659 “Like”, the image of Martha Galilea Montijo Torres, was approved by her followers who also reacted with emojis and comments in which they complimented the fashionista and established Televisa star.

It was Laura Bozzo who reacted to the snapshots of the charismatic “former television actress”, to whom she expressed her approval and reiterated that she really liked her style of clothing as it always made her look very beautiful.

I love it … I love your clothes, you look cute ..

What a chulaaaaaa

Some messages even read a comment regarding the evolution that fashion has had in recent years.

Mmhh? Fashion is changing. How good, some 20 years ago it would be a look for something that the Society would not understand

The Montijo Torres outfit is mostly committed to comfort, although it must be said that this trend would have prevailed several years ago and even several celebrities and even royal figures would have been seen with them since we will remember the “fashion” is cyclical and the garments that were worn in the past come back in one way or another.

“La Montijo” is very aware of this, since in addition the “businesswoman”, and collaborator of the morning with Andrea Legarreta, Arath de la Torre, Raúl “El Negro” Araiza, Marysol González, Paul Stanley and Andrea Escalona, ​​always achieves conquer the whims of fashion.

The ambassador of “Latingal”, the clothing line she owns, keeps the “El Premio Mayor” actress very up-to-date on these issues, which is why she always stands out in the middle of broadcasts.

The successful selection of garments also highlights the charms of Fernando Reina’s mother and spouse, who at 47 wears an enviable silhouette that has been in charge of proudly showing off even in beach outfits and in separate outfits that show his marked silhouette and abdomen.

This time, Galilea Montijo Torres showed her fans that she can look more comfortable without looking disheveled, in addition the “former Tv girl” does not stop printing her own personal touch taking into account that she is a faithful assiduous of shiny garments what the sleeves of his sweatshirt carry part of his essence.

Likewise, the platforms that she carried, in red and with a zebra print that gave it a rocker touch and with a lot of style, once again the presenter of “Pequeños Gigantes” inspired her followers when it came to wanting to wear a style more relaxed.