BRASÍLIA – MP 936 rapporteur, Deputy Orlando Silva (PCdoB-SP), which allows an agreement to reduce the workload and wages of workers during the pandemic of the new coronavirus, decided to reduce the possibility of extending the two-year payroll tax exemption for one year. The announcement was made just before the plenary session of the Chamber, just before the vote on the basic text of the article. The cost of exemption will be R $ 10.2 billion per year, according to calculations by Economy technicians.

The exemption ends at the end of 2020, and its extension faces resistance from the economic team, which prefers to discuss a general policy to stimulate job creation. Among the sectors that still benefit from the reduction in payroll are call centers, information technology, civil construction, footwear, the textile industry and communication.

“I want to reformulate the opinion in Article 36, where there is a change in the term, in Article 7 and 8 of this amended law. In the term, instead of December 31, 2022, read December 31, 2021”, announced Orlando in Plenary .

The basic text of Silva’s report was praised by parliamentarians from different political currents. The government leader, Major Vitor Hugo, said that “the structural logic of the text was maintained” and the rapporteur maintained a dialogue with the government as well. “It is necessary to recognize the effort that Orlando made, without abandoning its flags, but also listening to the government’s arguments”, he praised.

Vitor Hugo criticized excerpts from the text, which can still be changed in the vote of highlights. “We cannot agree with the participation of the unions in the homologation of the dismissals. This would create a great problem including burdening companies and their own employees”, he evaluated.

