BRASÍLIA – Report by Deputy Pedro Paulo (DEM-RJ) expanded the categories excluded from wage freezes provided for in the project to help states and municipalities. The rapporteur “saved” the federal police, Rodoviária Federal, federal prison officers, public cleaning professionals, social assistance and municipal guard from freezing.

The military of the Armed Forces, health professionals and military personnel in the security area of ​​the States were already out. The freeze runs until December 31, 2021.

To State / Broadcast, the rapporteur confirmed the decision, but said that these professionals will have to be at the forefront of action to combat covid-19.

“It is written as long as it is on the front line. Whoever is fighting the coronavirus. Whoever is in the reserve does not receive it. Whoever is displaced in a battalion that has no activity related to the coronavirus will not receive a raise,” he said.

Pedro Paulo informed that the volunteers who are in the interior of the country working on the front line at the borders in direct aid to the population at risk will be left out of the freeze.

According to him, the Union, states and municipalities will have to define which servers are on the front line of the covid-19. That is, each government will have to make a decree regulating this device, describing the activities and who is responsible for it.

Technicians heard by State / Broadcast, however, consider this separation very difficult. In practice, they say, everyone should be spared from freezing.

The text, designed as a way to help states and municipalities during the coronavirus crisis, returned to the Chamber’s agenda, after being initially approved by deputies and modified by senators.

The text approved by the Chamber on April 15 recomposed, for six months, the losses of collection of the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS, state) and with the Tax on Services (ISS, municipal) of these regional governments.

The government argued at the time that this “revenue insurance” approved by the Chamber would represent a “blank check” for states and municipalities and proposed an alternative plan. In the government’s proposal, among other points, public servants’ salaries could not rise for at least 18 months.

Adopting some suggestions from the government, the Senate changed the House’s bill and approved, on Saturday, 2, the new text. The package of measures will have an estimated cost of approximately R $ 120 billion for the Federal Government, including direct transfers and suspension of debts with the Federal Government and official banks, and conditions the release of resources for local governments to the freezing of public servants’ salaries. until December 31, 2021.

