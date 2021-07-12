Rapper Zerail Dijon Rivera, killed aboard his vehicle | Instagram

An unfortunate event that occurred in the United States would claim the life of the rapper, Zerail Dijon Rivera, after he was reportedly killed aboard his car, the events were recorded last Thursday, July 8.

The popular rapper American, who had more than 20,500 followers on the Instagram social network, was killed amid a large number of witnesses.

Zerail Dijon Rivera, better known as “Indian red boy“He was declared dead at the scene by the authorities, who so far have not found the suspect, it transpired.

Immediately, the fatal moment quickly circulated through social networks so the musician’s Instagram page has been filled with messages of condolences.

Just on July 3, Zerail Dijon Rivera would have made his most recent publication, which added more than 4,000 comments. The images of the recording are very strong so we have avoided showing them through this site.

At the scene, members of the Hawthorne fire department attended who confirmed the departure of the 21-year-old victim, who received around 12 detonations.

It appears to have been a walk-in confrontation and appears to have been the target, appears to be a gang member, said Ti Goetz, a lieutenant with the Hawthorne Police Department.

In one of the images from his Instagram account, Zerail Dijon Rivera or “Indian Red Boy” as he called himself from his official account, he shared a photograph that shows the precise moment in which he is attacked live.

The rapper was having a conversation with a friend for Instagram Live at the time of the events, it transpired, for which several of his followers were witnesses of the unfortunate events that spread rapidly throughout the network.

At one point, the young man would be confronted by a command that arrived at the site where he was and aimed at the artist whose life was fatally taken.

The crime was filmed on tape while the boy was in Hawthorne, a city in Los Angeles County.

This would be his last moments

Some local media reports pointed out that the face of the young rapper received one of the multiple detonations which caused that almost without breath, he will manage to murmur, “seek help” before collapsing. However, after the arrival of the paramedics, Rivera was declared dead at the scene.

That Indian Red Boy video is brutal. One minute you’re laughing out loud, the next minute you’re gasping for help, commented one Twitter user.

For some other users, the images were shocking so they said they did not want to see that material again.

Man I never want to see that Indian Red Boy video again and I hate that it made it onto my feed. Clearly retaliation for the nipsey mural, but man … that was a lot, another user wrote.

When the victim was talking with a friend, the noise of the multiple attacks began; “That c @ rajo”, exclaimed his friend. The young man seemed to be trying to speak, and they say he tried to ask for help.

According to the report described by officers, it indicated that the victim was located in the front seat of his vehicle, whose windshield had several holes due to the impacts.

Although it has not been fully confirmed whether rapper Zerail Dijon Rivera did belong to a gang, it is presumed that he could have been a member of the Bloods, an infamous Los Angeles street gang.