The actor Will Smith He expressed feeling honored and moved after a rapper paid tribute to his career with emotional song

Singer Joyner Lucas released the music video for “Will“Last Monday, however, to everyone’s surprise, the video clip contained some scenes from the biggest projects that have fueled the career of the actor.

Among these, he included one of his first roles in the famous Serie.

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”, “Bad Boys”, “Men in Black” and “The Pursuit of Happyness” (“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”) “Looking for happiness”).

After learning about this topic and listening to it, the one consecrated in the mecca of cinema reacted moved.

Later, Smith She posted a snippet of “Will” on her Instagram account on Wednesday, where she has nearly 44 million followers.

In addition to expressing its thanks to Luke in a separate video on social media, and rated her song as “creative.”

Likewise, Will She shared her desire to meet him one day personally.

For his part, Lucas expressed through a publication in Facebook

That he needed to take a cold shower and wake up. I’m dreaming right now. ” pointed excited

“Will“Follows from Lucas’s first studio album,”ADHD”, Which comes out this Friday.

The famous and beloved Will Smith asked that the movie “I Am Legend” not be compared to the coronavirus pandemic on the “Red Talk Table” program.

The public still loves “I’m legend“But there are many inconsistencies in that movie.” He stressed that the current pandemic is very different from that of the virus of the film, because they are totally different things and it is best to listen to the experts.

The actor American feels responsibility for the misinformation about the pandemics that is being generated around the film that she starred in 2007, “I’m legend“Because there is a virus that ends humanity and many are making their theories

.