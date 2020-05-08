British rapper Ty, based in the United Kingdom, has died at the age of 47 due to the coronavirus. The artist of Nigerian origin entered the hospital a few days ago and the first medical reports showed that he was recovering, but he finally died yesterday of pneumonia caused by Covid-19. The news was released by the GoFundMe platform, who were collecting funds to pay for the singer’s medical treatment for the disease.

The sad news was also announced on its official Facebook page through the following message: “With great sadness I have to report the death of Ben Chijioke (Ty’s real name), close friends, family and followers are devastated by his death, “it can be read in the publication.

After this, in this message you can also read that the rapper after being entered experienced a great improvement in his health, but finally his body could not fight the disease: “Ty’s condition had improved, but last week, while he was already in a floor room, he had contracted pneumonia that worsened his recovery and, ultimately, TY’s body was no longer able to defend itself. This is a shock to everyone, “they wrote.

GoFundMe also revealed more details about what happened through its platform and explained that Ty was admitted to the hospital in early April for “medical complications related to Covid-19”. They have also explained that even “a coma was induced to sedate him temporarily”, but finally despite the fact that at first his body reacted favorably to the treatment he ended up dying from the virus

Ben Chijioke

Ben Chijioke, better known as Ty, was born in London in 1972 and rose to fame thanks to his album The Awknard. This album made him one of the UK’s top rappers. In 2003 he released his work Upwards, which became a best seller and served to be nominated for the prestigious Mercury awards along with other artists of the stature of Amy Whinehouse or the band The Streets.