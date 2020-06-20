victim of a shooting that took place this past Friday while driving through the streets of Chicago. Hours later, the news was confirmed by a spokesman for the Cook County coroner’s office on Fox News.

According to preliminary reports of the case, the young man had just left his girlfriend at home and was driving through the Chatham neighborhood, located in the south of Chicago, when another car approached him and they began to shoot at him.. The bullets hit him in the neck and shoulder, causing fatal injuries. The rapper’s vehicle ended up crashing into three more after the shooting took place.

See this post on Instagram 💜5L A shared post by Tray Savage (@traysavageglo) on Apr 23, 2020 at 12:35 p.m. PDT

Savage was rushed to the hospital University Chicago Medical Center where doctors could do nothing to save his life. At the moment, the Chicago police have also reported that they have opened an investigation to clarify the events that occurred, although at the moment they have not made any arrests. Several witnesses to the event claimed to have seen a white SUV leaving the crime scene at high speed, but at the moment there is no suspect.

Tray Savage

Kentray Young, popularly known as Tray Savage, was a North American rapper and producer from Chicago., Illinois. The young man was one of the young promises of American urban music and was working for the label specializing in the genre Glory Boyz Entertainment, better known as Glo Gang and founded by one of Tray’s mentors, also rapper Chief Keef. The musician was known for songs like ‘Know Who I Am’, ‘Faces Savage’ or for his collaborations with other artists of the genre such as Chief Keef himself and Chiefin King, with whom he released the song ‘Trap’ in 2014.