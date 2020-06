Rapper Snoop Dogg pays a beautiful tribute to Kone Bryant in the form of a song that was heard at the ESPYS gala. ‘Let’s do it Mamba style’ is the name of the tribute

Snoop Dogg, rap and hip-hop legend, he wanted to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant with a beautiful song that could be heard at the ESPYS 2020 gala. ‘Let’s do it Mamba style’ It is called the tribute, in which the rapper reviews the life and career of Kobe, sadly deceased months ago in a helicopter accident.