Princess Loko, also known as Andrea Summers, the pioneering rapper from Memphis, died at 40. Summers’ cause of death has not been made public so far.

Summers’ cousin was among the legions of Princess Loko fans who paid tribute to the artist on Facebook. A Twitter tribute to Summers read: “Rest in peace, Princess Loko! One of the best in Memphis and one of the best rappers. Saddened by this. ” Another Twitter tribute read: “Princess Loko was great. That woman could do whatever it was like it was nobody’s business. It was incredible to hear her. “

Summers was born in the Blackhaven neighborhood of Memphis, Tennessee. Summers is known for her collaborations with Memphis legend Tommy Wright III and the Manson family during the 1990s. The couple grew up head to head in the Blackhaven section.

An online profile says Wright sneaked into Summers’ house with recording equipment to put songs in his room. Summers was one of two women in the Memphis rap collective, Ten Wanted Men. The other member was La Chat, also known as Chastity Daniels.

According to Summers’ Last.fm biography, Summers “parted ways with Tommy in the late 1990s.” That profile says Summers’ debut album “Long Ovadue” was released in January 2012. A biography from that time says Summers “parted ways” with Wright’s label Street Smart in 2003. Summers signed for Hy Lyfe Inc .

Despite Wright’s split, the couple performed together in December 2016.

A review of Loko’s song, “Loko-4-Real,” read in part: “Loko switches effortlessly between choral singing and the versatile science of verse, crowd-clapping applause speaking to the rhythm of the stadium below. for her”.

“She doesn’t even really start rapping in a non-repetitive sense until about the second minute and is confident when I say you won’t even notice it,” they added.

In May 2014, fashion designer Isabel SK launched a collection based on Tennessee hip-hop music. Isabel SK told Vice that part of that collection was a skirt with hand-painted Summers and Tommy Wright III lettering.

“The handprint on the skirt that says ’45 in my panties’, we sat for hours painting it. I knew I wanted to make a schoolgirl skirt because I love that look, “said the dressmaker.

I was due to be Princess Loko’s first interview but shit kept getting in the way on both ends, but she was a kind woman who I helped as much as I could. It was a privilege and a blessing to have gotten to know her talent. We lost a Memphis legend. https://t.co/WAs79yEQ50 – crunk aint dead and neither am I (@huskerdu_rag) May 21, 2020

“I wear a lot, I go to Goodwill and I cut them. I was listening to the Princess Loko and Tommy Wright III song where it says: ‘Get your brains out with this 45 in my panties, and I thought that’s the hardest line for any woman to say. It is very rude. And I wanted to put it on a skirt. Then I made the jeans that say ‘On da creep’ on the side, which is a reference to Tommy Wright III, who always said he was on the creep at night, ”added the designer.

