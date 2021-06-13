Rapper Polo G arrested, facing multiple charges for alleged attack on an officer – Telemundo Miami (51)

Rapper Polo G was arrested this Saturday in Miami and faces multiple charges, after he had an altercation with the authorities, just after his album launch party.

Jail records show 22-year-old Polo G, whose real name is Taurus Bartlett, faces charges of assaulting a police officer, and of threatening a public servant, using violence to resist an officer, and resisting an officer without violence or criminal mischief.

The events occurred early this Saturday morning, when a Miami police patrol officer made a regular traffic stop near the intersection of South Biscayne Boulevard and Southeast First Street, to a vehicle that allegedly had committed an infraction. traffic.

Although the incident was captured by police and public security cameras, the Miami Police Department has initiated a review of the incident, which includes all images from the cameras to ensure compliance with law and order policy.

The department has also launched an investigation into several threats made against staff and facilities by unknown individuals in response to Bartlett’s arrest.

The Miami Police Department is investigating an incident involving Bartlett and another minor, but has not provided any additional information on the identity of the other man.

The rapper was released this same Saturday, when he was seen covering his head, when he was released on bail from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center located in Miami, where he was detained.