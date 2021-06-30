Rapper Lil Nas X kissed a dancer on stage and says he still feels insecure about his sexuality



Lil Nas X kissed a dancer on stage and says he still feels insecure about his sexuality.

Photo: Bennett Raglin. / .

The last Sunday Lil Nas X got on the stage of the BET Awards to perform live his single Montero (Call Me By Your Name) and the show he offered was at the height of the controversial video clip that he premiered months ago, in which he appears spinning on a stripper pole while descending into hell to dance on the lap of the devil himself. The performance ended the 22-year-old rapper kissing a dancer and, of course, the controversy was served. Criticism has not stopped raining down on him since then through social networks and now he has wanted to reply to a specific tweet that accused him of trying to hide your own insecurities about your sexuality with excessive demonstrations of his homosexuality.

“You are right, I feel insecure about my sexuality. I still have a long way to go. I have never denied it ”, has admitted Lil Nas X. “When society has conditioned you to hate yourself throughout your life, it takes a lot to unlearn all that. That’s why I do what I do ”. All that after having kissed a dancer as part of a show.

On the other hand, Lil Nas X He does not understand why the world continues to be scandalized by the aesthetics that he has embraced for this new stage of his career. “We have been like this for 4 months and people continue to be surprised that I show myself gay and sexual by singing a song that speaks precisely about gay sex. Let’s see, if the song is literally about gay sex, what do you want me to do, dedicate myself to playing the piano while I bake a cake? ”Added the rapper with a lot of black humor. Many of his followers assured that it was obvious I had to kiss a dancer or any other man if that’s what the subject is about.

That does not mean that he was not very nervous before performing at the BET Awards, since he had to prepare mentally well in advance to dare to dance the way he did. “While I was on stage I trembled knowing that I was going to perform something like that in front of my heterosexual partners. I had a hard time controlling my nerves even during the performance. Thank you all for the love ”.