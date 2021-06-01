Rapper Lil Loaded dies of alleged suicide

Lil Loaded. (Credit: Instagram / lil_loaded)

(CNN) – Rapper Lil Loaded, whose real name is Dashawn Robertson, 20, died in an apparent suicide case, his lawyer Ashkan Mehryari told CNN.

“I can sadly confirm that Mr. Robertson passed away as a result of what was reported as a suicide,” Mehryari wrote in an email.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office did not yet have a cause or manner of death.

Robertson was facing a manslaughter charge for a fatal shooting last October, court records show.

“While pending charges as serious as Mr. Robertson’s can be extremely stressful, and certainly may have contributed to this tragic outcome, I think he was in a good mental place regarding the charges and our next court date. “Mehryari said, adding that Robertson’s death was a” complete shock. “

Robertson’s song ‘6Locc 6A6y’ was certified gold last Tuesday by the Recording Industry Association of America.

The charges against Lil Loaded

In a statement to CNN, the lawyer for ‘Lil Loaded’ said he had a “strong defense for his charges.”

“We were making great progress against them, obtaining bail reduced from the original amount of $ 500,000.00 to $ 75,000.00, obtaining a lesser charge for involuntary manslaughter, from the original murder charge, and we were able to successfully petition Court to declare house arrest as a condition of his bail while awaiting trial, “said the rapper’s lawyer.

Mehryari said he would be surprised if “drugs were a factor” in his decision to end his life.

“This is a total shock and your legal team is extremely saddened by your loss. We offer our condolences to his loved ones, “said the lawyer.