Rapper Lil Loaded dies, months after his arrest for the murder of a friend – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

American rapper Dashawn Maurice Robertson, known by his stage name Lil Loaded, died on Monday at the age of 20, USA Today reports by citing the musician’s lawyer.

“Unfortunately, the rumors are true, Mr. Robertson actually passed away today,” said lawyer Ashkan Mehryari, who specified that the cause of death was suicide.

In November of last year, the young artist was arrested in connection with the murder of a friend, 18-year-old Khalil Walker.

The victim was shot in the chest on October 25 outside his home in Dallas, Texas, and died at a hospital from the severity of his injuries.

The musician always defended his innocence and in March of this year the Dallas County grand jury acquitted him of the initial charges, indicting him instead for involuntary manslaughter.

Lil Loaded is remembered for his successful compositions ‘6locc 6a6y’ and ‘Gang Unit’, released in 2019, whose YouTube videos were viewed close to 28 and 39 million times, respectively.