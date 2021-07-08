Rapper Lil Baby arrested in Paris for transporting narcotics

PARIS.

American rapper Lil Baby was arrested for “transporting narcotics” on Thursday afternoon in Paris, the prosecution and a police source reported.

The famous American basketball player James Harden, a friend of Lil Baby and present at the scene, intervened when the police controlled the rapper, according to Le Parisien, a newspaper that revealed the matter. Also detained, he was released shortly afterwards in the place, said the police source.

The 26-year-old rapper, author and songwriter was detained by police aboard a parked vehicle “from which the smell of cannabis was coming out,” according to the source.

BREAKING: James Harden & Lil Baby were stopped & frisked in Paris. Lil Baby was arrested for transporting narcotics pic.twitter.com/zVyhl7mlb0 – Highlight Hoops 24/7 (@ HLHoops247) July 8, 2021

During the operation, which took place on the luxurious avenue Montaigne in Paris, “about 20 grams of cannabis herb was discovered,” according to Le Parisien.

The artist, whose real name is Dominique Jones, was later taken to the police station and detained, as well as friends who were with him in the vehicle.

In a video posted on Twitter, James Harden, one of the NBA’s superstars, is seen playing for the Brooklyn Nets since January, surrounded by several policemen, one of whom feels his clothes.

Lil Baby was nominated twice at the Grammy Awards in 2020 for his song “The Bigger Picture.”