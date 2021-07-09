Rapper Lil Baby arrested in Paris for transporting drugs – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

American rapper Lil Baby, whose real name is Dominique Jones, was arrested on Thursday by police in Paris, France.

According to data from the Paris prosecutor’s office, the 26-year-old rapper was arrested for transporting drugs on Avenue Montaigne, located in the VIII District.

According to the . agency, the musician was searched on Thursday afternoon by the police in a parked car “from which a smell of cannabis emanated.”

Along with Lil Baby was also James Harden, an NBA star, who was not arrested.

The Parisian Prosecutor’s Office also pointed out that another person was also arrested, although they did not reveal his identity.

According to Le Parisien, the American rapper was taken to the police station and only fined for “use of narcotics.”

Both Harden and Lil Baby were in Paris to attend Fashion Week.

Jones has been nominated twice for the Grammy Awards in the 2020 edition for his song against racism entitled “The Bigger Picture.”