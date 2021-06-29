Rapper Iggy Azalea says she does support Britney Spears and defends herself from the singer’s fans



Iggy Azalea defends herself against the accusations of Britney Spears fans and says that she supports her.

A certain sector of the most staunch fans of Britney Spears has formed a kind of patrol on social networks to ensure that the most representative celebrities of the American entertainment world ‘properly’ stage their support for the princess of pop, who last week opened up about the most worrying and dramatic aspects of that economic and legal protection that has been weighing on her for almost 14 years: a “repressive” procedure that has been directed with an iron fist by her own father, Jamie Spears. One of those who raised her voice from Britney fan attacks it is rapper Iggy Azalea who says she does support Britney.

Madonna, the once godmother and champion of Britney, has been one of the interpreters who has raised the most anger in the comments of her latest publications by not having yet made direct reference to the nightmare that her friend suffers, and while the queen of pop ignores as usual those who make anyone ugly of their behaviors, Australian rapper Iggy Azalea, another of those affected, has not been slow to reply to those who have flooded their social profiles with criticism and reproaches of all kinds and conditions to say that she does support Britney Spears.

The hip hop star She has not hesitated to vehemently defend herself against such accusations, arguing that, already in 2015, she was one of the people who publicly warned of the excessive control to which she was subjected Britney Spears, who that year collaborated with the artist on the single ‘Pretty Girls’ and, however, was subsequently unable to participate in the promotion of the single due to the numerous restrictions imposed by her team.

“Look, when I said that her team didn’t allow her to promo and that some had even been to my house to see if I was a bad influence on her, they all said I was a ‘hater’. I have done what I was supposed to do, I have contacted her. I also had to sign a confidentiality agreement, so his father could sue me ”, explained the interpreter in your Twitter profile.