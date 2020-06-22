Rapper Hurricane Chris arrested for killing a person | Instagram

Rapper Hurricane Chris, whose real name is Christopher Dooley Jr., He was arrested for having taken the life of a person.

Hurricane Chris was born on March 7, 1989, has been active since 2006, but it was not until 2007 that he released his first single, it was only on June 19 that he was arrested.

In addition to this charge also he is accused for illegal possession of stolen objects, Shreveport police said in a press release.

Dooley Jr., 31, of Shreveport, was detained without bail in the city jail. Online records of the compound did not indicate whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Police responded shortly after 1 am Friday to a reported shooting at a service station in Shreveport, the reports said. media.

Officers found a person suffering from multiple post boothsLater, when taking him to the hospital, he lost his life with nothing to do for him.

Dooley, who had entered the service station store initially he told the police who had acted against a man in self defense Well, he thought he was trying to steal your vehicle.

However, the store’s video tapes appear to show otherwise, police said in a press release. The car Dooley was in had also been reported stolen Texas, according to the statement.

The Shreveport native, who is the godson of the former representative of the Democratic state Barbara Norton, is best known for his 2007 album « 51/50 Ratchet », which includes her hit single, « A Bay Bay ». The music video for that track has nearly 30 million views on YouTube.

