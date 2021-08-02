Rapper Fetty Wap’s Daughter Lauren Maxwell Dead at Age 4

Fetty wap is mourning the loss of a family member who passed away at far too young an age.

The 30-year-old rapper’s daughter Lauren maxwell has died at age 4, with the girl’s mother, Turquoise Miami, sharing the news to Instagram on Saturday, July 31, according to media reports. The post included heartbreaking footage of Lauren playing in a swimming pool.

“This is my amazing, beautiful, funny, vibrant, loving, talented, smart and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius,” Turquoise captioned the post. “If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself ‘i love you LAUREN’ because they say that souls can feel your love #rip.”

A cause of death has not been publicly shared, nor has the exact date of the girl’s death. AND! News has reached out to Fetty Wap’s team for comment and has yet to hear back.

Among those sending support in the comments section was Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’s Jessica tell me, who wrote, “I love you Lauren. I also love you ‘Baby’ [heart and praise hands emojis]. “